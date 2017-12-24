NASA to release Raila swearing-in date

| Published Sun, December 24th 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 23rd 2017 at 23:35 GMT +3

NASA leader Raila Odinga and his co-principal Musalia Mudavadi pay tribute to victims of the Kamukuywa road accident who were buried at Mahanga village in Vihiga County on Dec 23, 2017. [Eric Lungai, Standard]

NASA leader Raila Odinga has disclosed that a committee charged with planning his swearing-in will release elaborate details of the anticipated event on Sunday.

Addressing mourners yesterday at Mahanga village in Vihiga during the funeral service of the 16 people who died in a road accident at Kamukuywa Bridge on the Webuye–Kitale road last week, Raila said the arrangements would go on as earlier planned.

The former premier said President Uhuru Kenyatta appeared reluctant to embrace dialogue even after his (Raila's) planned swearing-in was postponed to allow for talks.

“He (Uhuru) thinks Kenyans have given up, he is wrong because we shall go ahead with our plans, and the committee will give us more details of what to expect," said Raila.

Will not relent

Raila said the opposition will not relent in its push for electoral reforms and justice in the country.

He reiterated that NASA does not recognise Uhuru as duly elected president as the October 26 repeat presidential election "was not held in accordance with the Supreme Court order".

Raila maintained that he won the October 8 elections and has the right to take oath of office.

“Being the duly elected president, I will not hesitate to carry the Bible on the day to be announced to Kenyans tomorrow (Monday).”

NASA co-principal Musalia Mudavadi said they will announce a new date for the launch of the People’s Assemblies and the swearing-in for Raila.

Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi challenged the NASA leader not to relent in his quest to become Kenya’s president.

Raila blamed the National Transport and Safety Authority for the increasing road accidents.

He said police reforms are key to stem road carnage.

The NASA leader also accused the national government of laxity in implementing and enforcing road safety regulations.

Raila lashed out at acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his Transport counterpart James Macharia for failure to address challenges motorists face.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula, who addressed mourners in Khwisero, said legislators would join forces to reject the re-appointment of Dr Matiang’i to the Cabinet.

“We shall not allow him to continue ruining the lives of our children by ensuring they fail to pass exams, we shall reject his name if presented to us in the House,” he said.

