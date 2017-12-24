Civil society supports secession campaign

| Published Sun, December 24th 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 24th 2017 at 00:12 GMT +3

Coast Members of Parliament led by Governor Amason Kingi (right) and his Mombasa Counterpart Hassan Ali Joho address journalists where they initiated plans for secession from the Kenyan government, November 03, 2017. They said the previous governments and the current one has marginalized Coast people and there was no need to govern them. Centre is Senator Stewart Madzayo Kilifi County .

Civil Society members are now supporting secession talks, arguing that Proponents of secession should be allowed to freely exercise their rights to freedom of expression in accordance with Article 33 of the Constitution as long as they do not engage in propaganda for war; incitement to violence; hate speech or advocacy of hatred.

In a press statement on Saturday, Civil Society Reference Group said the Constitution is clear that every citizen has the right to freedom of expression that does not constitute ethnic incitement, vilification of others or incitement to cause harm.

“Kenyans advocating for secession should therefore be viewed as engaged in their Constitutional right to campaign for a political cause as the Constitution allows as long as they do not do it in a manner that jeopardizes the rights and reputation of others,” read part of the statement.

Civil Society Reference Group holds the view that it is neither illegal, criminal, subversive nor treasonable as the Attorney General has proffered in the past for any citizen of the Republic of Kenya to engage in public debate and campaign for secession.

“It cannot be illegal or criminal, let alone being subversive or treasonable to engage in a public debate or discourse on secession as the Attorney General suggested when Article 255 of the Constitution itself anticipates amendment of the Constitution by a referendum if the amendment touches on the territory of Kenya, among other issues”.

The civil society encourages those opposed to the idea of secession to extol and advance arguments in favour of unity rather than seek to gag those in support.

They now want the President to explain how his government has sought to promote national cohesion from 2013 when he took over the reins of power rather than threaten unspecified action against proponents of secession.

Civil Society Reference Group is now alleging that Kenyans are more divided than they were in 2013 when the President pledged to go beyond perfunctory peace.