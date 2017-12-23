A family in mourning after two minors die in suspected arson attack

| Published Sat, December 23rd 2017 at 15:33, Updated December 23rd 2017 at 15:36 GMT +3

A family in Kisumu’s Milimani Estate is in grief after two of their four children perished in a night fire suspected to be a case of arson.

ALSO READ: Two people die in Kondele guest house fire

Japhet Oduor and Rose Akoth, who are caretakers of a parcel of land in the area, were in the main house watching the nine o’clock news when they were alarmed by the screaming sound of flames.

They, however, had nothing to salvage as, by the time they got to the scene, the fire had engulfed the entire structure, consuming the lives of their first and second born children.

Oduor was in shock as he tried to come to terms with the incident, which he said he could not understand its cause.

“We are also in shock and do not have much to say about the incident as at now, but we hope the truth will come out,” said Oduor.

According to Oduor’s brother, who stays in the structure, Zedekiah Owino, he had dropped the children to sleep an hour before the fire before going back to join their parents.

“I stay in this house, and the children spend most of their time here and most times spend the night. But since they get dizzy quite early, I do bring them to sleep and I get back to the main house to watch news,” said Owino.

The family, however, suspects a case of arson, following the tussles which have faced the quarter-acre parcel located at the prime Pipeline area in the flashy Milimani Estate.

“We have always known that there is some court case about the ownership of the land after reports of two people having bought it at the same time, but it has been calm for the last two years,” said Owino.

ALSO READ: Four dead, six missing after fire guts down Kondele guesthouse

Owino said he had just pulled the door, leaving the two children in the house, but by the time they came back, the door had a manual lock from outside, raising suspicion of arson.

Akoth was however in shock and could not utter a word, nor cry. She leaned on the wall of the main house, facing the debris in the burnt house, with tears flowing down her cheeks.

Kisumu County Police Commander John Kamau, however, said police had launched investigations into the incident, but could not ascertain any cause.

“Our officers are on the mater, and we cannot confirm anything yet,” said Kamau.